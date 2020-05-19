Difference between revisions of "Charles Mugidho"

In July 2018, Charles Mugidho was elected to Ward 20 Chipinge RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 2391 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chipinge RDC with 2391 votes, beating Nobetter Chibuwe of Zanu-PF with 1608 votes, Chandakatsika Phillip Muyambo, independent with 381 votes and Desmond Chandirekera of PRC with 76 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

