In July 2018, Charles Mukanwa was elected to Ward 27 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 2023 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 27 Buhera RDC with 2023 votes, beating Nyaradzo Makambanga of MDC Alliance with 516 votes and Amos Marowa, independent with 389 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
