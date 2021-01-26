Dr. Charles Muronda, Lancet CEO

Difference between revisions of "Charles Muronda"
Dr. Charles Muronda is a pathologist, entrepreneur, and business executive in Zimbabwe. He is the CEO of Lancet Clinical Laboratories.
Education
Charles Muronda studied at the University of Rhodesia and qualified in the late 70s. He then went to the UK to specialise in pathology. In 1996 he was admitted to the fellowship of the Royal College of Pathologists.
Career
He was the director of pathology services and laboratory services in the Ministry of Health from 1992 to 2002, which is a span of 10 years. Muronda then joined the University of Zimbabwe as a senior lecturer in the medical school. Later he became the CEO of Lancet Clinical Laboratories.