Difference between revisions of "Charles Muzamba"

In July 2018, Charles Muzamba was elected to Ward 13 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1064 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Binga RDC with 1064 votes, beating Boniface Munkombwe of Zanu-PF with 661 votes and Member Mumpande of ZIPP with 93 votes. [1]

