Mzemba has featured in a number of music videos. He featured in [[Jah Prayzah]]'s ''Munyaradzi'' as the musician's father. Mzemba also featured in [[Winky D]]’s video for the song ''Musarova Bigman'' as the girl's father.<ref name="LN"/ ><ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/jah-prayzah-outdoes-self-with-munyaradzi-video/ Jah Prayzah outdoes self with Munyaradzi video], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 27, 2020, Retrieved: February 8, 2022</ref >

Charles Mzemba was also part of the ''Statements'' cast by Nakai Beauty Tsuro.

Charles Mzemba

Charles Mzemba is an award-winning Zimbabwean actor and author.

Background

Charles Mzemba and his wife have six children.[1]

Career

In an interview, Mzemba said he started writing in 1968 at the age of 13. He wrote his full-length novel in the same year and it was titled Nyafurarunowa Rwizi Dzvuku. Charles Mzemba sent the novel to the then Rhodesia Literature Bureau and they started sending him "Hints to new authors" booklets which he used to nurture himself.

In the year 1978, Mzemba published the novel Akanga Nyimo Avangarara which he co-authored with his friend Patrick Mudungure. He also wrote Aita Twake and Rovambira. The novels Akanga Nyimo and Rovambira were made set books.

Around 2005/6 Mzemba left his post as human resources practitioner and group personnel manager for Mashonaland Holdings.

In September 2004 he was assistant director/producer in Tiriparwendo written by Aaron Chiundura Moyo. In 2006, Mzemba joined Estate Blues as head writer and actor. He played the role of Professor Tembera.

From Estate Blues, Charles Mzemba appeared in many productions including Inheritance Court, Gupuro, Simuka Upenye by Agnes Gwatiringa and Shadows where he was a writer and actor. Mzemba also did Akanga Nyimo Avangarara as a script from the novel. ZBC also gave him the novel Kusasana Kunoparira by Mordecai Hamutyinei and he made it into a screenplay. He also appeared in the drama as Detective Ndudzo.

He also appeared in the movie The Gentleman by Munyaradzi Chidzonga. The movie featured South African actor Presley Chweneyagae and Zimbabwean businessman Philip Chiyangwa. Mzemba was in Gringo Trouble Maker as Sekuru vaJohn and also starred in Status by Boniface Chimedza.

He was also part of the cast of the series Deception by Adoration Bizure and starred as Pastor Makas.

Mzemba has featured in a number of music videos. He featured in Jah Prayzah's Munyaradzi as the musician's father. Mzemba also featured in Winky D’s video for the song Musarova Bigman as the girl's father.[1][2]

Books

Akanga Nyimo Avangarara co-authored with Patrick Mudungure

co-authored with Patrick Mudungure Aita Twake

Rovambira

Zorodzai

Uori

The Doll: A Horror Novel (2020)[3]

Filmography

Series

Estate Blues

Legacies

Status

23 Musasa Avenue

Shadows

Muzita raBaba

Movies

Gonarezhou (Film)

The Gentleman

Gringo Troublemaker

Escape

The Hero

Country Love

Unspoken Truth

The Past

The Members