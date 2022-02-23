Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Charles Sorera"

In J'''uly 2018''', '''Charles Sorera''' was elected to Ward 5 [[Bindura RDC]], for Zanu PF with 2401 votes.  
In '''July 2018''', '''Charles Sorera''' was elected to Ward 5 [[Bindura RDC]], for Zanu PF with 2401 votes.  
  
 
In July 2018, Charles Sorera was elected to Ward 5 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2401 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Bindura RDC with 2401 votes, beating Kingdon Zhuwao of MDC Alliance with 72 votes. [1]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
