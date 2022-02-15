Difference between revisions of "Charles Yohane"
|Line 3:
| name = Charles Yohane <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| honorific_suffix =
| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_size =
| alt =
|Charles Yohane
|Born
|August 26, 1976
|Residence
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|
|Years active
|1990s-present
|Known for
|
Charles Yohane is a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including Wits University as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.
Background
Charles Yohane was born on 26 August 1976
Career
Charles Yohane was part of the warriors team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by a veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as a defender in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo.
Yohane played for Bidvest Wits and held the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times, over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.[1]
Coaching
In September 2020, Charles Yohane was left jobless after Bidvest Wits sold their franchise to TTM, who took the first team to Polokwane and changed the name, from the 2021 season. Yohane had joined the Bidvest Wits developmental side in 2008 but, eight months later he left because there was a stint he had at FC AK to play in First Division. He returned to Bidvest Wits to be a player/coach.[1]
Death
In February 2022, Charles Yohane was murdered during a carjacking in South Africa.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Grace Chingoma, Wits’ collapse leaves Yohane jobless, The Herald, Published: September 12, 2020, retrieved: February 15, 2022
- ↑ Charles Yohane found murdered in SA, Soccer24, Published: February 15, 2022, Retrieved: February 15, 2022