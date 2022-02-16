The family started the process to repatriate the remains, with former Zimbabwe footballers pooling resources to help in the repatriation via a local funeral services company.<ref name="ND">Kevin Mapasure, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/02/yohanes-murder-details-emerge/ Yohane’s murder: details emerge], ''NewsDay'', Published: February 16, 2022, Retrieved: February 16, 2022</ref>

Charles Yohane was a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including Wits University as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.

Background

Charles Yohane was born on 26 August 1976

Career

Charles Yohane was part of the warriors' team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by a veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as a defender in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo.

From CAPS United, Yohane joined South African outfit AmaZulu and then Wits in the 1997 season up to 2006. Yohane briefly left to play for FC AK in the First Division but was back at Wits in 2008 as a developmental coach.[1]

Yohane played for Bidvest Wits and held the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times, over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.[2]





Coaching

In September 2020, Charles Yohane was left jobless after Bidvest Wits sold their franchise to TTM, who took the first team to Polokwane and changed the name, from the 2021 season. Yohane had joined the Bidvest Wits developmental side in 2008 but, eight months later he left because there was a stint he had at FC AK to play in First Division. He returned to Bidvest Wits to be a player/coach.[2]





Death

Reports indicated that one of the suspects in Yohane’s murder was arrested in Soweto after he was found driving around in the deceased’s car.

Yohane went missing on 12 February 2022 only for his body to be found by his family and friends in South Africa on 15 February 2022 with a gunshot wound in the head.

According to family members, Yohane had gone to a match and encountered the carjackers in Soweto on his way home.

CCTV footage of Yohane’s kidnapping at a traffic light emerged where a gang of four men jumped into his BMW vehicle and forced him to drive off.

The gang had reportedly failed in an attempt to hijack another car before they attacked Yohane.

After the arrest of one of the suspects in Soweto on 14 February 2022, while driving around in the car, the search for Yohane narrowed to the Soweto area and on 15 February 2022, with the help of the police, his body was positively identified.

One of his friends and former Warriors defender, Innocent Chikoya identified Charles Yohane’s body on 16 February 2022.

The family started the process to repatriate the remains, with former Zimbabwe footballers pooling resources to help in the repatriation via a local funeral services company.[4]

