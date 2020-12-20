Difference between revisions of "Charlie Kay"

Charlie Kay

Charlie Kay is a United Kingdom based Zimbabwean Afro po artist. He has made a name for himself in diaspora largely due to the two singles he dropped in 2017, Vimbai and Ndokuda Wakadaro ft. Nox Guni.

Background

Charlie Kay was born Tapfuma Charles Katedza. Born in Zimbabwe, he moved to the UK together with his family at the age 17 and has had a passion for music since childhood. He is a multi-talented London based Zimbabwean Musicpreneur, songwriter, record producer, label owner and Club DJ. He enrolled at the Zimbabwe College of Music after his mother noticed his talent where he learnt to play piano, song writing and singing.[1]

Career

Charlie Kay made waves when he released his first two singles, Vimbai and Ndokuda Wakadaro ft. Nox Guni in 2017. He also released a track titles Campaign in which he featured songstress Ammara Brown in 2019. “Campaign is a song for love most definitely. The whole story behind it all captures the whole chemistry of that Romeo and Juliet fight and will do anything for your kind of love,” he said.

He said his desire was to use music to tell the Zimbabwean story through music on the international scene.

“I’m exporting my music to the international scene via my Zimbabwe and African people. There is so much that the world doesn’t know about us and I hope to play my part in being a voice for Zimbabwe and Africa through my music,” he added. Charlie Kay has done several collaborations with local artistes, including Gemma Griffiths and Nox Guni.[2]

Singles

Vimbai

Ndokuda wakadaro ft. Nox Guni

ft. Nox Guni Campaign ft. Ammara Brown

ft. Ammara Brown Amai - The song has dutiful sprinlklings of cultural references and initiate language for mothers, thanking his one for what she has done for him, in life. The video has a nice little touch at the end of mom surrounded by children.[3]

Videos

Charlie Kay - Amai

Charlie Kay - Kumusha

Charlie Kay - Campaign ft. Ammara Brown

Valee Music - Sondela ft. Charlie Kay









References