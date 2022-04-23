An audit carried out by HLB Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants into the operations of Zimra following reports by whistle-blowers of corruption and poor corporate governance, revealed that Chihuri had been working at the revenue authority for 13 years after forging qualifications such as six O Level passes, six points at Advanced Level, BSc Honours in Economics from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and a Masters degree with the University of Liverpool. ironically Chihuri was showered with performance awards every quarter by suspended Commissioner-General [[Gershem Pasi]].

<blockquote>Our investigations revealed that Mr Charlton Chihuri misrepresented his academic qualifications to Zimra as early as 2003 when he first applied for the post of Loss Control Officer,” reads the report. “He misrepresented that he had obtained six Ordinary Level passes, scored six Advanced Level points and that he was the legitimate holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours in Economics Degree with the University of Zimbabwe. Upon inquiry with both the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council and the University of Zimbabwe, we established that he had misrepresented his results. “He neither has six Ordinary Level passes nor does he hold any degree with the University of Zimbabwe. In actual fact, he has only four Ordinary Level passes excluding English, and he failed his Advanced Level examinations with two F symbols and an O symbol..</blockquote><ref name="Herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/zimra-boss-cooks-academic-papers/ Zimra boss cooks academic papers •Audit exposes fake O-Level passes, degree •UZ disowns fiddled certificates], ''Herald'', published: October 29, 2016, retrieved: October 29, 2016</ref>