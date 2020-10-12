Difference between revisions of "Charlton Mashumba"
Latest revision as of 14:14, 12 October 2020
|Charlton Mashumba
Image Via The Zimbabwean
|Born
|Charlton Mashumba
December 12, 1992
|Occupation
|Employer
|Polokwane City Football Club
Charlton Mashumba is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for South African club Polokwane City Football Club. He plays as a striker.
Background
Mashumba was born on 12 December 1992.[1]
Career
Club career
Mashumba first played as a teenager for Blue Ribbon in Zimbabwe before joining South African National First Division side Blackburn Rovers in 2012.[2] After playing for Blackburn, Charlton joined another National First Division club, Jomo Cosmos in January 2014.[3] Charlton scored 17 goals in South Africa's National First Division and helped Cosmos to secure promotion back into the ABSA Premiership in South Africa.[4]
His scoring prowess attracted European and South African clubs and was linked with a move to South African premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns. He also went to Portugal in July 2015 to try and land a contract with Primeira Liga outfit, Tondela. [4] He also went to Switzerland for trials in February 2015.[2]
However Mashumba was back at Cosmos as of August 2015.[5]
In January 2019 Mashumba joined Polokwane City from Jomo Cosmos and signed a 3 year contract linking with fellow countrymen George Chigova and Walter Musona.[6]
National Team Career
He has been capped by the U-17 (5 times) and U-20 (2 times) Zimbabwe national teams.[2] In April 2015, Charlton was named in the provisional squad for the Zimbabwe senior men's soccer team for the COSAFA Cup though he did not make the final team.[7][8]
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Jomo Cosmos Football Club, Facebook, Published: June 2, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Cosmos Zim striker heads for Swiss trials, New Zimbabwe, Published: February 2, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ ABSA Premiership sides chasing Jomos Cosmos’ Zimbabwean strike, Soccer24, Published: June 4, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Joe Crann, Mashumba Trials In Portugal, Soccer Laduma, Published: July 23, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ Henry Mhara, Mukamba on the move, NewsDay, Published: August 4, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ [1], Soccer24, Published: January 3, 2019, Retrieved: November 8, 2019
- ↑ Lovemore Moyo, Jomo Cosmos striker Charlton Mashumba in Zimbabwe squad for Cosafa Cup, KickOff, Published: April 29, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ Tawanda Tafirenyika, [osafa squad starts preparations], NewsDay, Published: May 6, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015