He has been capped by the U-17 (5 times) and U-20 (2 times) Zimbabwe national teams.<ref name="New"/> In April 2015, Charlton was named in the provisional squad for the Zimbabwe senior men's soccer team for the COSAFA Cup though he did not make the final team.<ref name="Kick">Lovemore Moyo, [http://www.kickoff.com/news/54956/jomo-cosmos-striker-charlton-mashumba-in-zimbabwe-squad-for-cosafa-cup Jomo Cosmos striker Charlton Mashumba in Zimbabwe squad for Cosafa Cup], ''KickOff'', Published: April 29, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref><ref name="News">Tawanda Tafirenyika, [osafa squad starts preparations], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 6, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>

He has been capped by the U-17 (5 times) and U-20 (2 times) Zimbabwe national teams.<ref name="New"/> In April 2015, Charlton was named in the provisional squad for the Zimbabwe senior men's soccer team for the COSAFA Cup though he did not make the final team.<ref name="Kick">Lovemore Moyo, [http://www.kickoff.com/news/54956/jomo-cosmos-striker-charlton-mashumba-in-zimbabwe-squad-for-cosafa-cup Jomo Cosmos striker Charlton Mashumba in Zimbabwe squad for Cosafa Cup], ''KickOff'', Published: April 29, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref><ref name="News">Tawanda Tafirenyika, [osafa squad starts preparations], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 6, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>

In January 2019 Mashumba joined Polokwane City from Jomo Cosmos and signed a 3 year contract linking with fellow countrymen [[George Chigova]] and [[Walter Musona]] .<ref name="Soccer24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/01/03/mashumba-joins-polokwane-city/], ''Soccer24'', Published: January 3, 2019, Retrieved: November 8, 2019</ref>

However Mashumba was back at Cosmos as of August 2015.<ref name="NewsD">Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/08/04/mukamba-on-the-move/ Mukamba on the move], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 4, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>

However Mashumba was back at Cosmos as of August 2015.<ref name="NewsD">Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/08/04/mukamba-on-the-move/ Mukamba on the move], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 4, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>

His scoring prowess attracted European and South African clubs and was linked with a move to South African premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns. He also went to Portugal in July 2015 to try and land a contract with Primeira Liga outfit, Tondela.<ref name="SL"/> He also went to Switzerland for trials in February 2015.<ref name="New"/>

His scoring prowess attracted European and South African clubs and was linked with a move to South African premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns. He also went to Portugal in July 2015 to try and land a contract with Primeira Liga outfit, Tondela. <ref name="SL"/> He also went to Switzerland for trials in February 2015.<ref name="New"/>

Mashumba first played as a teenager for Blue Ribbon in Zimbabwe before joining South African National First Division side Blackburn Rovers.<ref name="New">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-20397-Zim+striker+heads+for+Swiss+trials/sports.aspx Cosmos Zim striker heads for Swiss trials], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: February 2, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref> After playing for Blackburn, Charlton joined another National First Division club, Jomo Cosmos in January 2014.<ref name="Soccer">[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2015/06/04/absa-premiership-sides-chasing-jomos-cosmos-zimbabwean-striker/ ABSA Premiership sides chasing Jomos Cosmos’ Zimbabwean strike], ''Soccer24'', Published: June 4, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref> Charlton scored 17 goals in South Africa's National First Division and helped Cosmos to secure promotion back into the ABSA Premiership in South Africa.<ref name="SL">Joe Crann, [http://www.soccerladuma.co.za/news/articles/categories/south-africa/charlton-mashumba-is-on-trial-in-portugal/214157 Mashumba Trials In Portugal], ''Soccer Laduma'', Published: July 23, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>

Mashumba first played as a teenager for Blue Ribbon in Zimbabwe before joining South African National First Division side Blackburn Rovers in 2012.<ref name="New">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-20397-Zim+striker+heads+for+Swiss+trials/sports.aspx Cosmos Zim striker heads for Swiss trials], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: February 2, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref> After playing for Blackburn, Charlton joined another National First Division club, Jomo Cosmos in January 2014.<ref name="Soccer">[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2015/06/04/absa-premiership-sides-chasing-jomos-cosmos-zimbabwean-striker/ ABSA Premiership sides chasing Jomos Cosmos’ Zimbabwean strike], ''Soccer24'', Published: June 4, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref> Charlton scored 17 goals in South Africa's National First Division and helped Cosmos to secure promotion back into the ABSA Premiership in South Africa.<ref name="SL">Joe Crann, [http://www.soccerladuma.co.za/news/articles/categories/south-africa/charlton-mashumba-is-on-trial-in-portugal/214157 Mashumba Trials In Portugal], ''Soccer Laduma'', Published: July 23, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

Charlton Mashumba is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for South African club Polokwane City Football Club. He plays as a striker.

Background

Mashumba was born on 12 December 1992.[1]





Career

Club career

Mashumba first played as a teenager for Blue Ribbon in Zimbabwe before joining South African National First Division side Blackburn Rovers in 2012.[2] After playing for Blackburn, Charlton joined another National First Division club, Jomo Cosmos in January 2014.[3] Charlton scored 17 goals in South Africa's National First Division and helped Cosmos to secure promotion back into the ABSA Premiership in South Africa.[4]

His scoring prowess attracted European and South African clubs and was linked with a move to South African premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns. He also went to Portugal in July 2015 to try and land a contract with Primeira Liga outfit, Tondela. [4] He also went to Switzerland for trials in February 2015.[2]

However Mashumba was back at Cosmos as of August 2015.[5]

In January 2019 Mashumba joined Polokwane City from Jomo Cosmos and signed a 3 year contract linking with fellow countrymen George Chigova and Walter Musona.[6]

National Team Career

He has been capped by the U-17 (5 times) and U-20 (2 times) Zimbabwe national teams.[2] In April 2015, Charlton was named in the provisional squad for the Zimbabwe senior men's soccer team for the COSAFA Cup though he did not make the final team.[7][8]

Picture Gallery















