Latest revision as of 12:39, 13 April 2021
Charmaine is a Zimbabwean born rapper based in Canada.
Background
Charmaine left Zimbabwe aged five and according to an interview on Beatroute, she grew up in Nashville, TN and her introduction to American music was from there – Crime Mob, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, Lil Scrappy, and Juvenile.[1]
Career
She signed to Warner Music Canada. By March 2021, her two singles Bold and Woo had garnered over one million Spotify streams.
Discography
Singles
- Bold
- Woo (2021)
EPs
- Hood Avante Garde (2021)
References
- ↑ Gabby Sgherri, Get To Know Charmaine, The Female Rap Newcomer, Beatroute, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 13, 2021