Charmaine is a Zimbabwean born rapper based in Canada.

Background

Charmaine left Zimbabwe aged five and according to an interview on Beatroute, she grew up in Nashville, TN and her introduction to American music was from there – Crime Mob, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, Lil Scrappy, and Juvenile.[1]

Career

She signed to Warner Music Canada. By March 2021, her two singles Bold and Woo had garnered over one million Spotify streams.

Discography

Singles

Bold (2020)

Woo (2021)





EPs

Hood Avante Garde (2021)





Videos

Charmaine - WOO! (Official Music Video)

Charmaine - BOLD (Official Music Video)