Charmaine Bingwa is an Australian actor born to Zimbabwean parents. She is known for her role as Carmen Moyo in The Good Fight, an American legal drama.

Personal Details

Charmaine was born on 13 November 1985 in Perth, Western Australia.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Music and a Bachelor of Commerce.[2]

Career

Charmaine began her career as a singer and studied for a Bachelor of Music degree at university.

She took acting as one of her final "electives" (courses you can choose, allowing you to study topics that interest you).

Charmaine signed with an acting agent soon after graduating and won plaudits in the stage role Doubt: A Parable starring Mrs. Muller.

She was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Mainstage Production for her role in Doubt: A Parable (2017).[3]

Charmaine also starred, wrote, produced, and co-directed the series Little Sista which won the LGBT Toronto Film Festival.[4]

Filmography

2018: Nekrotronic

2018: Hello Au Revoir

2018: Little Sista (TV series, 7 episodes, also writer and director)

2020: Black Box

2021: The Pitch

2021: The Good Fight (TV series)

2022: Emancipation

2022: Trees of Peace

Awards

Charmaine made history by becoming the first openly gay woman of colour to be awarded the Heath Ledger Scholarship in its 10-year duration.[5] She said:

Sometimes being so unique can work for you, and sometimes it can work against you. I am just putting all my energy into the basket that works for me. It is awesome to be a young black Australian woman with an African heritage who is openly gay. It’s working for me at the moment because it’s not something that comes across your desk every day. People want to talk to me because they can tell I have a different story.