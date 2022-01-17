Charmaine Mangwende

Charmaine Mangwende was a Zimbabwean actress popularly known for her role as Mai Huni in the soapie Studio 263.

Death

Charmaine Mangwende died on 15 Nobvember 2018. Mangwende was reportedly being looked after by a stranger in Chitungwiza when she passed away. She looked after her for seven months but had recently appealed for Charmaine’s relatives to step forward as her illness took hold. The cause of death was not revealed.[1][2]