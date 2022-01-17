Difference between revisions of "Charmaine Mangwende"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|right|Charmaine Mangwende '''Charmaine Mangwende''' was a Zimbabwean actress popularly known for her role as '''Mai Huni''' in the soapie Stu...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Charmaine Mangwende, Charmaine Mangwende Biography, Charmaine Mangwende Death, Mai Huni Studio 263
|keywords= Charmaine Mangwende, Charmaine Mangwende Biography, Charmaine Mangwende Death, Mai Huni Studio 263
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Mai Huni.jpg
|image= Mai Huni.jpg
|image_alt= Charmaine Mangwende Biography
|image_alt= Charmaine Mangwende Biography
Latest revision as of 07:22, 17 January 2022
Charmaine Mangwende was a Zimbabwean actress popularly known for her role as Mai Huni in the soapie Studio 263.
Death
Charmaine Mangwende died on 15 Nobvember 2018. Mangwende was reportedly being looked after by a stranger in Chitungwiza when she passed away. She looked after her for seven months but had recently appealed for Charmaine’s relatives to step forward as her illness took hold. The cause of death was not revealed.[1][2]
References
- ↑ Vongai Mbara, JUST IN : Studio 263’s Mai Huni dies, The Herald, Published: November 15, 2018, Retrieved: January 17, 2022
- ↑ Mangwende’s death a huge loss to Zim film industry – say colleagues, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: November 17, 2018, Retrieved: January 17, 2022