|description= Charmaine Mujeri is a Zimbabwean stage and television actress. Mujeri was part of the cast in Escape, Zimbabwe's first-ever local screenplay to show raunchy sex scenes. She featured in the movie Cook Off as Charmaine.

Some of Charmaine’s previous projects include a daring depiction of MacDuff in the Shakespearean play ''Macbeth'', [[Danai Gurira]]'s ''The Convert'', ''Finding Temeraire'', Nyami-Nyami Eggs of Evil, Escape, Ruvajena, Lovers in Time, and ''Soul Sisters Come to Africa''.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/CookOffZim/photos/meet-the-cast-of-cook-off-the-moviecharmaine-mujeri-is-charmaine-anesus-best-fri/1597021603795942/ Cook Off the Movie], ''Facebook'', Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: May 11, 2021</ref>

Mujeri featured in ''For Colored Girls (Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf)''.<ref name="Zimbo">[https://www.zimbojam.com/why-little-black-girls-should-not-commit-suicide/ Why Little Black Girls Should Not Commit Suicide], ''Zimbojam'', Published: August 14, 2014, Retrieved: May 11, 2021</ref> She was part of the cast in the feature film ''Cook Off''.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/cook-off-movie-set-for-uk-premiere/ ‘Cook Off’ movie set for UK premiere], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: July 3, 2019, Retrieved: May 11, 2021</ref> She played the role of the leader role Anesu’s best friend, also named ''Charmaine''.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/CookOffZim/status/1236667400910667776 Cook Off the Movie], ''Twitter'', Published: May 8, 2020, Retrieved: May 11, 2021</ref>

She featured in the movie ''[[Cook Off (2017 film)|Cook Off]]'' as Charmaine .

'''Charmaine Mujeri''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] stage and television actress. Mujeri was part of the cast in ''Escape'', [[Zimbabwe]]'s first ever local screenplay to show raunchy sex scenes.

Films

In 2019, Charmaine Mujeri starred as Peggy (Ruvajena’s mother) in the play Ruvajena. The play illustrates the struggles that people living with albinism still experience in Zimbabwean society. Ruvajena presents Taka Chideu, played by David Bvumbe, who is forbidden by his parents to marry the love of his life, Ruvajena Dzvairo (Jennifer Madiriza) because she lives with albinism.[1]

In 2016, Mujeri appeared in Escape which was dubbed the first-ever local screenplay to show raunchy sex scenes. [2]

Mujeri featured in For Colored Girls (Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf).[3] She was part of the cast in the feature film Cook Off.[4] She played the role of the leader role Anesu’s best friend, also named Charmaine.[5]

Some of Charmaine’s previous projects include a daring depiction of MacDuff in the Shakespearean play Macbeth, Danai Gurira's The Convert, Finding Temeraire, Nyami-Nyami Eggs of Evil, Escape, Ruvajena, Lovers in Time, and Soul Sisters Come to Africa.[6]