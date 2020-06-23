Difference between revisions of "Chartered Accountants Academy (CAA)"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "'''Chartered Accountants Academy (CAA)''' provides learning solutions to all Charter Holders in the accounting profession in Zimbabwe, which includes CA(Z), ACCA, CPA and...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 08:20, 23 June 2020
Chartered Accountants Academy (CAA) provides learning solutions to all Charter Holders in the accounting profession in Zimbabwe, which includes CA(Z), ACCA, CPA and ICSAZ. CAA was founded by Anesu Daka CA(SA) and Graham Cheater CA(Z) in 2011. It serves the accounting profession in Zimbabwe at all professional stages, including Continuous Professional Development (CPDs).