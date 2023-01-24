Chartered Governance And Accountancy Institute In Zimbabwe (CGI Zim) is a membership-driven organization providing skills development, knowledge, and experience to its members through an International Qualifying Programme and training.

CGI Zim was previously called Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators since its establishment in Zimbabwe on 1 January 1971 by the Chartered Secretaries Act. In 2021 it was changed to the new name CGI Zimbabwe.

