Difference between revisions of "Chase Skuza"

Chase said when their father died in 1973, his late brother Solomon started to show an interest in music.<ref name="TS">SHARON SIBINDI, [https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2019/11/17/chase-skuzas-bumpy-musical-journey/ Chase Skuza’s bumpy musical journey], ''The Standard'', Published: November 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 22, 2021</ref>

Chase Skuza's father used to sing and was a famous man in Ntoli, Plumtree. He sang during the time of choristers where there were no guitars.

Nicholas Chase Skuza is a Zimbabwean Musician and brother to Solomon Skuza. Chase is famous for hit songs like Banolila.

Background

Chase is from Plumtree. His father Jackson Skuza influenced and inspired Chase and Solom Skuza's music careers.

Music career

Chase followed in the footsteps of his legendary brother Solomon and has produced a lot of hit songs in the process.





Discography

Inkunz'emnyama Okubi nokuhle · 2013

Iqinisoliyababa Umfundisi (Impilo) · 2012

Impilo Iyasetshenzelwa Umfundisi (Impilo) · 2012

Ngiyabakhumbula Umfundisi (Impilo) · 2012

Umfundisi Umfundisi (Impilo) · 2012

Uzabuya Yini? Umfundisi (Impilo) · 2012

Zonke wonke Okubi nokuhle · 2013

Egameni lenkosi Sebevumelene · 2011

Amatollgates Umfundisi (Impilo) · 2012

Ekhaya Sebevumelene · 2011

Badla ngathi Okubi nokuhle · 2013

Kubuhlungu Sebevumelene · 2011

Umakhumalo Sebevumelene · 2011

Emsikeni Sebevumelene · 2011

Umalume Sebevumelene · 2011

Kozekubenini Okubi nokuhle · 2013

Khuzwa uzwe Sebevumelene · 2011

Uholo ngwizane Sebevumelene · 2011

Imihlola entoli Okubi nokuhle · 2013

Ubaba umhlatshwa Okubi nokuhle · 2013

Videos

Chase Skuza Tate naMme







Chase Skuza - Izinto Azitholakale.







2015 Fraud conviction

Skhuza escaped jail after he was slapped with 280 hours of community service for fraudulently selling a residential stand, which did not belong to him.Skhuza pleaded guilty to the fraud charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Merylin Mutshina.The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to 24 months in jail. Eight months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. Another eight months were further suspended on condition he restituted the complainant, Kenneth Chihota $2 900. The remaining eight months were suspended on condition he performed 280 hours of community service.In passing sentence, the court considered that Skhuza was a first offender, a married man with nine children to look after and had shown contrition for his act. [2]

Arrest on Stage

Skuza was arrested while performing on stage and sentenced to 231 days in prison for failing to pay $2 900 to a South-Africa based truck driver, Kenneth Chihota, he defrauded in 2015.

Ms. Adelaide Mbeure ordered Skuza (50) to serve the alternative imprisonment term saying the time was overdue and he failed to approach the court seeking an extension of time to pay. In 2015, Bulawayo magistrate Marylin Mutshina sentenced Skuza to 24 months in jail. Eight months were suspended for five years on condition that he did not commit a similar crime within that period. Another eight months were suspended on condition that the musician repaid $2 900 to Kenneth Chihota. The remaining eight months were suspended on condition that he performs 280 hours community service. [3]





