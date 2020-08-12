Difference between revisions of "Chatonga Dickson Bako"

In July 2018, Chatonga Dickson Bako was elected to Ward 26 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 5922 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Zvimba RDC with 5922 votes, beating Phillimon Daftara of MDC-Alliance with 1796 votes, Kudakwashe Siyakisa of UDA with 239 votes, Tinashe Chiremba of NPF with 127 votes and Prosper Mfaume of PRC with 70 voters. [1]

Events

Further Reading

