Chatunga Mugabe & Mimi - No Love Lost, Hate Me Now

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe is the second son of Robert and Grace Mugabe.

Background

Chatunga has two older siblings Robert Mugabe Jr and sister Bona Mugabe who is married to Simba Chikore.

Education

From 2003 - 2005 Chatunga did his elementary education, grade 1 to 3 at St. Michael's Presentation Primary School. He then proceeded to Hartmann House Prep School where he did his grade 4 to grade 7 between 2006 and 2009. Having finished his Primary school education, he proceeded to St. George's College for his high school education. However, he was unable to finish his schooling at St. Georges College. In 2013, Chatunga was expelled from St George's by Kevin Atkinson who was the headmaster. He completed the rest of his secondary education at home.[1]

Trivia

In August 2016 it was reported that Chatunga had grown dreadlocks. This was said to be in contrast to his father's views on dreadlocks who he was on record as associating with cannabis smokers.

