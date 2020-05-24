−

From 2003 - 2005 Chatunga did his elementary education, grade 1 to 3 at [[St. Michael’s Presentation Primary School]]. He then proceeded to [[Hartmann House Prep School]] where he did his grade 4 to grade 7 between 2006 and 2009. Having finished his Primary school education, he proceeded to [[St. George's College]] for his high school education. However, he was unable to finish his schooling at St. Georges College. In 2013, Chatunga was expelled from St George's by [[Kevin Atkinson]] who was the headmaster. He completed the rest of his secondary education at home.<ref name="New">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-10162-Chatunga+expelled+from+school+report/news.aspx Chatunga expelled from school: report], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: February 2, 2013, retrieved: July 29, 2016</ref>

