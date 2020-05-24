Difference between revisions of "Chatunga Mugabe"
|
TendaiMoyo (talk | contribs)
|
m (→Education)
|Line 86:
|Line 86:
==Education==
==Education==
|−
From 2003 - 2005 Chatunga did his elementary education, grade 1 to 3 at [[St.
|+
From 2003 - 2005 Chatunga did his elementary education, grade 1 to 3 at [[St. Presentation Primary School]]. He then proceeded to [[Hartmann House Prep School]] where he did his grade 4 to grade 7 between 2006 and 2009. Having finished his Primary school education, he proceeded to [[St. George's College]] for his high school education. However, he was unable to finish his schooling at St. Georges College. In 2013, Chatunga was expelled from St George's by [[Kevin Atkinson]] who was the headmaster. He completed the rest of his secondary education at home.<ref name="New">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-10162-Chatunga+expelled+from+school+report/news.aspx Chatunga expelled from school: report], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: February 2, 2013, retrieved: July 29, 2016</ref>
==Trivia==
==Trivia==
Latest revision as of 14:02, 24 May 2020
|Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe
|Other names
|Bellarmine
|Education
|St. Michael's Presentation Primary School, Hartmann House Prep School, St. George's College,
|Alma mater
|St. George's College,
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being Robert Mugabe's son
|Parent(s)
|Robert Mugabe (father), Grace Mugabe (mother)
|Relatives
|Bona Mugabe Chikore (sister), Robert Mugabe Jr (big brother)
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe is the second son of Robert and Grace Mugabe.
Contents
Background
Chatunga has two older siblings Robert Mugabe Jr and sister Bona Mugabe who is married to Simba Chikore.
Education
From 2003 - 2005 Chatunga did his elementary education, grade 1 to 3 at St. Michael's Presentation Primary School. He then proceeded to Hartmann House Prep School where he did his grade 4 to grade 7 between 2006 and 2009. Having finished his Primary school education, he proceeded to St. George's College for his high school education. However, he was unable to finish his schooling at St. Georges College. In 2013, Chatunga was expelled from St George's by Kevin Atkinson who was the headmaster. He completed the rest of his secondary education at home.[1]
Trivia
- In August 2016 it was reported that Chatunga had grown dreadlocks. This was said to be in contrast to his father's views on dreadlocks who he was on record as associating with cannabis smokers.
Gallery
References
- ↑ Chatunga expelled from school: report, New Zimbabwe, published: February 2, 2013, retrieved: July 29, 2016