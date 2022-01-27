This little-known rock art shelter may not be as spectacular as Chikupu Cave, but combined with a visit to the nearby Chisvingo Ruins, it makes for an interesting day excursion from Harare. For planning a trip, the suggested order would be to follow the tar through the Chinamora Communal lands to Chavadzimu rock art shelter first. The nearby Chavadzimu store offers refreshments and a parking area. Then follow the tar through Manhenga village before turning left onto the untarred Masembura Road. Within 5 kilometers reach Maravanyika Primary School and the turnoff on the right for Chisvingo Ruins. After visiting Chisvingo ruins, return to the tar road. Turn left for Bindura and the A11 to reach Harare via Mazowe, or turn right to return via the outward route for Borrowdale.

