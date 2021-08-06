Difference between revisions of "Checheche Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 15:11, 6 August 2021
Checheche Secondary School (High School) is in Checheche Growth Point, Chipinge District, Manicaland Province.
Location
Address: Stand No 840, Checheche Growth Point, Chipinge.
Telephone: 031 7343.
History
Checheche High School was established in 1987 in Chipinge district. It is linked to more than 7 primary schools. A class on average comprise of 30-35 pupils, but due to unavailability of classrooms, one classroom will end up doubling the number of pupils.
School Grounds
The school has insufficient classrooms and a school fence or durawall. The school also needs boarding facilities.
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
