The school also needs boarding facilities.

The school has insufficient classrooms and a school fence or durawall.

'''Checheche High School''' was established in '''1987''' in [[Chipinge]] district. It is linked to more than 7 primary schools. A class on average comprise of 30-35 pupils, but due to unavailability of classrooms, one classroom will end up doubling the number of pupils.

Checheche Secondary School (High School) is in Checheche Growth Point, Chipinge District, Manicaland Province.

Location

Address: Stand No 840, Checheche Growth Point, Chipinge.

Telephone: 031 7343.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



Phone number:

History

Checheche High School was established in 1987 in Chipinge district. It is linked to more than 7 primary schools. A class on average comprise of 30-35 pupils, but due to unavailability of classrooms, one classroom will end up doubling the number of pupils.

School Grounds

The school has insufficient classrooms and a school fence or durawall. The school also needs boarding facilities.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information