Difference between revisions of "Chegato High School"

Chegato High School is a private mixed sex education (coeducational) school governed by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELC-Z). It is about 112 km south of Zvishavane in Midlands Province.

Location

Address: Mataga

Telephone: 0517 2302, 051-7-233, 263 713 363 604, 263 774 649 177.

Cell: 0713 363 604/0775 331 320, 0774 697 864.

Web: [1]



History

Chegato High School became the first secondary school in the district to offer Form IV in 1966 and Form VI in 1986. In 1961, one student achieved the best Rhodesian Junior Certificate (RJC) result in the whole country. In 1987, Osborn Vhevha became the best student nationally in the Cambridge 'O' Level examinations.

Chegato High School was founded in 1957 as Chegato Secondary School.

In 1953, the Rhodesian Department of African Education advised and encouraged the Church of Sweden Mission (CSM) to start secondary school education. The first Form I class opened at Musume in January 1954 where it shared facilities with the Primary Teachers' Lower (PTL) Training School and both schools were under the headship of Mr A Engdahl.

The Mission Council (the Church of Sweden Mission decision making body) decided to move the secondary school to Mnene in 1955 with Mr Nordesjo as the principal of the whole school establishment. Mr Enoch Dumbutshena who later became Zimbabwe's Chief Justice was one of the staff members. The mission authorities decided that the secondary school should be permanently placed in the new buildings at Chegato Mission which at that time consisted of a chapel, the evangelist and pastor's houses and a primary day school nearby.

As of 2010 Chegato High School has slightly over 700 students and about 35 teachers. When Rev R. P Tangawamira retired Morris Ngara took over as the new principal and has begun work on landscaping the grounds of the school.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses (2021)

P A Jeka, Mberengwa, (Tel: 051-7-233) Acting Head: M. Ngara (Cell: 0713 363 604/0775 331 320) Deputy Head: N Zhou (Cell: 0774 697 864

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable graduates:

Honourable Joram Gumbo.

Honourable Isaiah Masvayamwando Shumba.

Honourable Costain Muguti.

Honourable Dr Byron Hove.



Dr. Ngwabi Bhebhe - (Former) Professor and Vice Chancellor of Midlands State University. (retired 2016)

Dr. Phineas Makhurane - Professor and former Vice Chancellor of National University of Science and Technology.

Dr. Samuel Ravengai - Associate Professor and Head of Department of Theatre and Performance at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Dr. Nicholas Nyika - Senior Lecturer in Literature at University of South Africa.

Dr. Wallace Chuma - Associate Professor in Media Studies, at the University of Cape Town.

Dr. Tendai Moyo-Dube - Learner Support at University of Derby.

Dr. Takavafira Zhou - President of Progressive Teachers' Union.

Dr. Musara Lubombo - Post Graduate Research Adviser University of KwaZulu-Natal. Durban, South Africa.

Dr. Marvellous Zhou - Associate Professor, plant breeding, University of the Free State.

Dr. Kemist Shumba - Researcher, Health Promotion, University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Military.

Dunn Mabika Hove.



Other information