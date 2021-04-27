Difference between revisions of "Chegutu"

The city was discovered by hunter Henry Hartley in 1891. The city started off as mining town before it became a fully fledged administrative and commercial centre.

'''Chegutu''' formally is one of the best farming communities in [[Zimbabwe]] situated in [[ Mashonaland West Province ]] . Located at some 105<ref name='bm'>,Barbara McCrea, Tony Pinchuck, The Rough Guide to Zimbabwe, Page: 103.''Rough Guides Ltd,''200.</ref> km south of [[Harare]], the city is residence to about 90 000 people.

Founding

The city was discovered by hunter Henry Hartley in 1891. The city started off as mining town before it became a fully fledged administrative and commercial centre.

Geography and Climate

The city is located at coordinates,18° 8' 0" South, 30° 9' 0" East.

Water Woes

For a long time the town has filed to meet the demands of drinking water. In 2011, the town council raised $325 000 which they paid to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) for construction of a powerline to reduce the water problems. The powerline would be used o feed its waterworks. Power outages was the main cause for the failure to supply the daily demands of drinking water henvce the construction of the powerline came as a relief to the residence.[2]