Chegutu is one of the best farming communities in Zimbabwe situated in Mashonaland West Province. Located at some 105[1] km south of Harare, the city is residence to about 90 000 people.

Founding

The settlement was named by hunter Henry Hartley in 1891, who the Hartley Hills were also named after. He, along with Dr. Karl Maunch, discovered gold here, and then later at Mazowe. in 1901, Cecil Rhodes chose the present site, and old Hatley, about 30km east, was abandoned. [2] The city started off as mining town before it became a fully fledged administrative and commercial centre.

Geography and Climate

The city is located at coordinates 18° 8' 0" South, 30° 9' 0" East.



Water Woes

For a long time the town has filed to meet the demands of drinking water. In 2011, the town council raised $325 000 which they paid to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) for construction of a powerline to reduce the water problems. The powerline would be used to feed its waterworks. Power outages were the main cause for the failure to supply the daily demands of drinking water hence the construction of the powerline came as a relief to the residents. [3]