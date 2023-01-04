Pindula

* [[Shadreck Karuwa]] of UP with 485 votes,
 
* [[Cleopas Sibanda]], Independent, with 0 votes.
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chegutu East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Webster Shamu]] of Zanu PF with 15 687 votes or 83.29 percent,
* [[Tawanda Bvumo]] of MDC–T with 2 713 votes or 14.40 percent,
* [[Jacob Moyo]] of MDC–N with 434 votes or 2.30 percent,
'''Total''' '''18 834 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chegutu West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Dexter Nduna]] of Zanu PF with 11 130 votes or 57.19 percent,
* [[Chalton Hwende]] of MDC–T with 7 399 votes or 38.02 percent,
* [[Tagwireyi Ngwenya]] of MDC–N with 722 votes or 3.71 percent,
* [[Ernest Mudimu]], Independent, with 212 votes or 1.09 percent,
'''Total''' '''19 463 votes'''
  
 
==Water Woes==
 
==Water Woes==

Chegutu (formerly Hartley) is one of the best farming communities in Zimbabwe situated in Mashonaland West Province. Located at some 105[1] km south of Harare, the city is residence to about 90 000 people.

Founding

The settlement was named by hunter Henry Hartley in 1891, who the Hartley Hills were also named after. He, along with Dr. Karl Maunch, discovered gold here, and then later at Mazowe. In 1901, Cecil Rhodes chose the present site, and old Hartley, about 30km east, was abandoned. [2] The city started off as mining town before it became a fully fledged administrative and commercial centre.

Geography and Climate

The city is located at coordinates 18° 8' 0" South, 30° 9' 0" East.

See Chegutu High School.
See Pfupajena Secondary School.
See Presbyterian Secondary School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chegutu returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 25 301 voters or 76.18 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chegutu returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chegutu East returned to Parliament:

Total 18 834 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

Total 19 463 votes

Water Woes

For a long time the town has filed to meet the demands of drinking water. In 2011, the town council raised $325 000 which they paid to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) for construction of a powerline to reduce the water problems. The powerline would be used to feed its waterworks. Power outages were the main cause for the failure to supply the daily demands of drinking water hence the construction of the powerline came as a relief to the residents. [3]

References

  1. ,Barbara McCrea, Tony Pinchuck, The Rough Guide to Zimbabwe, Page: 103.Rough Guides Ltd,200.
  2. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
  3. Zesa to construct direct powerline for Chegutu, 'NewsDay', Published: 30 Aug 2011, Retrieved: 2 May 2014
