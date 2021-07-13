'''Chemhanza High School''' Pass Rate puts it as one of the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. In '''2019''' the school attained a 57.14% pass rate at O Level. In the '''November 2018''' examinations , the school had a 91% pass rate at O Level and 98 , 6% at A Level. In '''2013''' , the school attained a 57.14% pass rate and came out 92 out of 100 top schools in Zimbabwe. In '''November 2014''' the school attained a 100% pass rate at A Level .

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''Chemhanza Secondary School''' is in [[Hwedza]], [[Mashonaland East Province]] . It is run by the [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]]. It is a mixed boarding school.

Chemhanza Secondary School is in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province. It is run by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. It is a mixed boarding school.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Chemhanza Mission Farm, P.O. Box 58, Hwedza

Telephone: +263 222 279, 02222242, 02222336, (022)2279, 2274, 2242.

Cell: 0712797203, 0772606576.

Email: revjoemuwanzi@gmail.com

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Chemhanza High School Pass Rate puts it as one of the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. In 2019 the school attained a 57.14% pass rate at O Level. In the November 2018 examinations, the school had a 91% pass rate at O Level and 98,6% at A Level. In 2013, the school attained a 57.14% pass rate and came out 92 out of 100 top schools in Zimbabwe. In November 2014 the school attained a 100% pass rate at A Level.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template