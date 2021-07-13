Difference between revisions of "Chemhanza Secondary School"
'''Chemhanza Secondary School''' is in [[Hwedza]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It is run by the [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]]. It is a mixed boarding school.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==History==
==School Grounds==
==Further Reading==
Chemhanza Secondary School is in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province. It is run by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. It is a mixed boarding school.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chemhanza Mission Farm, P.O. Box 58, Hwedza
Telephone: +263 222 279, 02222242, 02222336, (022)2279, 2274, 2242.
Cell: 0712797203, 0772606576.
Email: revjoemuwanzi@gmail.com
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Chemhanza High School Pass Rate puts it as one of the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. In 2019 the school attained a 57.14% pass rate at O Level. In the November 2018 examinations, the school had a 91% pass rate at O Level and 98,6% at A Level. In 2013, the school attained a 57.14% pass rate and came out 92 out of 100 top schools in Zimbabwe. In November 2014 the school attained a 100% pass rate at A Level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.