'''Chemhanza High School''' Pass Rate puts it as one of the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. In '''2019''' the school attained a 57.14% pass rate at O Level. In the '''November 2018''' examinations, the school had a 91% pass rate at O Level and 98,6% at A Level. In '''2013''', the school attained a 57.14% pass rate and came out 92 out of 100 top schools in Zimbabwe. In '''November 2014''' the school attained a 100% pass rate at A Level.

Chemhanza Secondary School is in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province. It is run by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. It is a mixed boarding school.

Chemanza Mission Schools gate

Location

Address: Chemhanza Mission Farm, P.O. Box 58, Hwedza

Telephone: +263 222 279, 02222242, 02222336, (022)2279, 2274, 2242.

Cell: 0712797203, 0772606576.

Email: revjoemuwanzi@gmail.com





History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Chemhanza High School Pass Rate puts it as one of the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. In 2019 the school attained a 57.14% pass rate at O Level. In the November 2018 examinations, the school had a 91% pass rate at O Level and 98,6% at A Level. In 2013, the school attained a 57.14% pass rate and came out 92 out of 100 top schools in Zimbabwe. In November 2014 the school attained a 100% pass rate at A Level.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Other information