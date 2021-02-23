Difference between revisions of "Chemplex"

Chemplex is a subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation, a State Owned Enterprise. Chemplex is mentioned on p25 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3, The Agriculture Cartels.

It sold Lime to Command Agriculture. (Parliament of Zimbabwe. 2017. Report of the Thematic Committtee on Peace and Security on the Preparedness of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and the Success of the Command Agriculture Programme. Harare: Parliament of Zimbabwe.) (Industrial Development Corporation. n.d. Chemplex Corporation Limited. Industrial Development Corporation.)