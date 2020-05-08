Difference between revisions of "Chengetai Murova"

In July 2018, Chengetai Murova was elected to Ward 1 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 840 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Marondera Municipality with 840 votes, beating Maria Patricia Nhemachena of Zanu-PF with 606 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]