Difference between revisions of "Chengetai Nyagondo"

In July 2018, Chengetai Nyagondo was elected to Ward 14 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2551 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 14 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2551 votes, beating Lameck Chibvongodze of Zanu PF with 1785 votes, Luxon Mugadza of MDC-T with 384 votes, Norbert Magundani of PRC with 274 votes, Norman Tinashe Manyengawana of BZA with 237 votes, Batsirai Mazibiye, independent with 72 votes, Munyaradzi Maunganidze of CODE with 64 votes, Takemore Mwandera of ZIPP with 16 votes, and Stephen Masulani of ZIPP with 16 votes. [1]
Events
On 12 October 2022, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, Lovemore Maiko, Musa Makweza, Kudakwashe Johns, Chengetai Nyagondo, Richard Chamutsa, and Peter Matiringe. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. [2]
Further Reading
