Difference between revisions of "Chengetai Nyagondo"

On '''12 October 2022''', Minister of [[Local Government and Public Works]] [[July Moyo]] suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, [[Lovemore Maiko]], [[Musa Makweza]], [[Kudakwashe Johns ]], '''Chengetai Nyagondo''', [[Richard Chamutsa]], and [[Peter Matiringe]]. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. <ref name=" Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/12/local-government-minister-moyo-suspends-6-ccc-councillors-in-chitungwiza/ Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza], Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022''</ref>

