Chengeto Brown is a Zimbabwean female singer (Afro-pop/RnB), Mbira player and guitarist. She is the daughter of iconic Zimbabwean singer Andy Brown.

Background

Chengeto Brown was born on June 21 in Harare, to Andy Brown and Chiwoniso Maraire, Zimbabwe. She is one of her father's 10 children.

Her siblings include; late sister Chiedza Brown, brother Alex Brown and half sister Ammara Brown.

In August 2018, Chengeto gave birth to a baby boy named Zion.[1]

Career

She started her career after she finished high school in the United States where she was based for most her childhood. Her musical career began at a young age of about 12 when she first learnt how to play the Guitar and the Mbira. She has worked with Complex who is a Zimbabwean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer in a song titled No shade. As an upcoming young talent her single If I is some of her famous artistic pieces that talk about the trials and tribulations of love relationships.[2]

Her amazing talent has been showcased at events such as at 1 Hilary House, King George Road, Avondale,Harare performing some of her fathers work with brother Alex Brown and sister Ammara Brown organized by The Book Cafe, Harare [3]

Early Music

Chengeto has released a few singles on her You tube channel. Apart from her collaborations with some of her siblings she has not yet released an album yet, but she has made a single called 'if i'

Discography

Songs & Collaborations

Wachu Want (featured by Ammara Brown) If I Let It Go No shade

Chengeto Brown

