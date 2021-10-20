Chengeto Brown has performed at events such as at 1 Hilary House, [[King George Road]], Avondale,Harare performing some of her fathers work with brother [[Alex Brown]] and sister [[Ammara Brown]] organized by [[The Book Cafe]], Harare <ref name="Book"> [http://www.wherevent.com/detail/The-Book-Cafe-Ammara-Brown-feat-Chengeto-Brown-Alex-Brown], published: retrieved: July 21, 2016</ref>

Chengeto born Chengeto Andria Brown, is a Zimbabwean singer, songwriter, and composer based in Harare. She is the daughter of iconic Zimbabwean singer Andy Brown.

Background

Chengeto Brown was born on June 21 in Harare, to Andy Brown and Chiwoniso Maraire, Zimbabwe. She is one of her father's 10 children.

Her siblings include; late sister Chiedza Brown, brother Alex Brown and half sister Ammara Brown.

In August 2018, Chengeto gave birth to a baby boy named Zion.[1]

Career

She started performing at the age of 9. She plays mbira, guitar, and keyboard and is a songwriter.

Upon moving to the US with her family in 2013, Chengeto expanded on her creative journey and performing career, delving into theatre, short story writing, opera, and more. After graduation, she began travelling around the world to learn more about music and performance art. During her travels, she embarked on international collaborations alongside French artists Phatcat.

In 2016, she moved back to Zimbabwe. In 2018, Chengeto released her highest-rotated single Pedzaneni. In 2019, she was featured on a project entitled Pungwe Session Volume 2 spearheaded by Point Black Africa in collaboration with Platinum Award-winning producer Rymes. She then released her hit single Different in March 2020.

She led a workshop with Moto Republik for their Voice2Rep: Accountability Lab Project for young and upcoming artists.

Over the years she has performed at festivals such as Shoko Festival, HIFA, Women, Words and Wine Festival, Jacaranda Festival, Kariba Fest, and Essential Sundays Festival and her residency at Artisana Gallery. In September 2021, she released her first single Love You More off of her first EP -Same Old Love Songs.



She has worked with Complex who is a Zimbabwean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer in a song titled No shade. She released the single If I is some of her famous artistic pieces that talk about the trials and tribulations of love relationships.[2]

Chengeto Brown has performed at events such as at 1 Hilary House, King George Road, Avondale,Harare performing some of her fathers work with brother Alex Brown and sister Ammara Brown organized by The Book Cafe, Harare [3]

Early Music

Chengeto has released a few singles on her You tube channel. Apart from her collaborations with some of her siblings she has not yet released an album yet, but she has made a single called 'if i'

Discography

Songs & Collaborations

Wachu Want (featured by Ammara Brown) If I Let It Go No shade

