In July 2018, Chenjerai A Zivambiso was elected to Ward 21 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 3061 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Guruve RDC with 3061 votes, beating Innocent Chimanikire of MDC Alliance with 84 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]