Hove died aged 59 in Norway where he was an academic.<ref name="bbc">[http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-33506232 Zimbabwe writer Chenjerai Hove dies], ''British Broadcasting Corporation'', Published: July 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 13, 2015</ref> He died in the Scandinavian nation having fled Zimbabwe after alleged harassment from the state due to his criticism of its operations. He died of liver complications in the company of his wife and sister.

Chenjerai Hove is an award-winning author and one of the most celebrated Zimbabwean writers. He published many novels, some of his most outstanding include "Shadows and Bones" and "Up In Arms". He was also a playwright and activist forced into exile in 2001 following confrontations with state security agents.

Background

He was born on 9 Feb 1956 in Mazvihwa, Zvishavane .[1] He is said to have been the son of a chief, he was marrried to Tekla Hove[2]

Education

Chenjerai Hove attended Kutama College and Marist Dete for his secondary education. He attained a Certificate of Education from Gweru Teachers’ College, Gweru, Zimbabwe. He later attended the University of South Africa from 1980–83 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. Between 1984-1985 he studied for a Bachelor of Arts Special Honours Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

Hove started off as a teacher before venturing into journalism. He was one of the most outspoken critiques of the government before he eventually left the country in 2001 citing safety concerns. While in exile, he became a fellow of the International Writers Project in residence at Brown University's Watson Institute for International Studies.[1] In January 2010, he became the Writer-in-Residence at the Florida Center for the Literary Arts at Miami Dade County College. From 2007-2009, he was a visiting Professor/Fellow at Brown University.[3]

Death

Hove died aged 59 in Norway where he was an academic.[4] He died in the Scandinavian nation having fled Zimbabwe after alleged harassment from the state due to his criticism of its operations. He died of liver complications in the company of his wife and sister.

Positions Held

2010 January- Miami: City of Refuge Writer-in-Residence at the Florida Center for the Literary Arts at Miami Dade College

2009 Writing: Under the Lion King’s Wings: A Memoir on the History of Political Violence in Zimbabwe, with stipend from Norwegian Organization.

2009 June\July, Guest Translator, Looren, Translating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

2008 – September, to March, 2009: Guest Translator, Looren International House for Translation

Translated Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ into native Shona language.

2007 – 2008, Visiting Professor/Fellow, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA

2005 – 2007 Guest Writer, City of Stavanger, Norway

2005 – 2009: Member, Advisory Group, International Cities of Refuge Network, Stavanger, Norway

2001 – 2004: Writer-in-Residence, City of Rambouillet, France

2002: Visiting Lecturer, Leiden University, Netherlands

2001: Creative Writing Fellow, State of Randenburg, Germany

2000 – 2001: Creator and Organizer, Poets to the Community Project, Queensdale Area, Harare.

1998 – 2000: Consultant Researcher, Culture and Development, Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre and Network, Harare, Zimbabwe.

1997: March – August, Cultural Exchange Writer in Munich, Germany, joint readings with Bavarian writers.

1997 – 1999: Head of Dept of Culture, Goree Institute, Dakar, Senegal

1995: Writer-in-Residence and Visiting Lecturer, University of Leeds, England.

1995: Creative Writers Programme Coordinator, Yorkshire and Humberside Arts, England

1994: Visiting Professor, Lewis and Clark College, Portland, Oregon

1992: June, Visiting Guest Professor, University of Western Australia, Perth, delivering a series of lectures ‘Literature and Peace’ in the Peace Institure of the University.

1990 – 2001: Founding member of the Board of Directors, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, Harare, Zimbabwe

1991 – 1994: Writer-in-Residence, University of Zimbabwe, Harare, Zimbabwe

1991: UNESCO-PEN Evaluator, Freedom for Writers and Journalists in Nairobi, Kenya.

1988 – 1991: Regional Editor for Southern Africa, Interpress Service News Agency, Harare

1986 – 1988: Part-time Lecturer in Feature Writing, Dept of Mass Communication, Harare Polytechnical College, Harare, Zimbabwe

1985 – 1994 Founding Member, Board of Directors, Zimbabwe International Book Fair, Harare, in charge of international writers seminar and international relations and fund-raising.

1985 – 1988: Senior Editor, Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, Zimbabwe

1981 – 1985: General Editor, Mambo Press Publishing House, Gweru, Zimbabwe

1982: Professional In-House Editorial and Publishing Course, Napier Technical College, Edinburgh, UK.

1978 – 1981: High School Teacher of English Language and Literature, Zimbabwe High Schools

Life in Exile

Hove lived in exile in Europe and United States and this prevented him from attending his mother's funeral in 2013.[5] It is alleged that the Zimbabwean Government sent four armed policemen to apprehend him. He also claims that he was considered an enemy of the state.[5]

Published Works

And Now the Poets Speak (co-editor; poetry), 1981

Up In Arms (poetry), Harare: Zimbabwe Publishing House, 1982

Red Hills of Home (poetry), 1984; Gweru: Mambo Press, 1985.

Bones (novel), Harare: Baobab Books, 1988; Heineman International AWS, 1989.

Shadows (novel), Harare: Baobab Books, 1991; Heinemann International Literature and Textbooks, 1992.

Shebeen Tales: Messages from Harare (journalistic essays), Harare: Baobab Books/London: Serif, 1994

Rainbows in the Dust (poetry), 1997

Guardians of the Soil (cultural reflections by Zimbabwe’s elders), 1997.

Ancestors (novel), 1997. ISBN 0-330-34490-0

Desperately Seeking Europe (co-author; essays on European identity), 2003

Palaver Finish, essays on politics and life in Zimbabwe, 2003

Blind Moon (poetry), 2004.

The Keys of Ramb (children’s story), 2004

Awards

2003: Second Prize, Zimbabwe's Best 100 Books of the 20th Century, for Bones

2001: Guest Poet, Medellion International Poetry Festival, Medellin, Colombia.

2001: Winner, German-Africa Prize for Freedom of Expression and Social Justice (Awarded by German Parliamentary Committee) for overall contribution to democracy and human rights in Africa through my writings in literature and journalism.

2001: Selected, Africa's 100 Best Books of the 20th Century, for Bones

1997: Second Prize, Zimbabwe Literary Awards, for Ancestors

1997: Twin City Exchange Writer, City of Munich/City of Harare, Munich, Germany

1996: Resident Guest Writer, Heinrich Bøll Foundation, Heinrich Bøll House, Duren, Germany.

1992: Second Prize, Danish Foreign Book of the Year, for Shadows

1992: Short-listed, Commonwealth Literature Prize, Africa Region for Shadows

1992: Winner, Zimbabwe Cultural Ambassador, by public national vote

1989: Winner, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Bones

1988: Winner, Zimbabwe Literary Awards, for Bones

1984: Honourable Mention, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Red Hills of Home

1982: Special Commendation, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Up In Arms

