Difference between revisions of "Chenjerai Hove"
|
m (Text replacement - "\[\[Category:[0-9][0-9][0-9][0-9] deaths\]\]" to "")
|
m (→Awards)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
Hove died aged 59 in Norway where he was an academic.<ref name="bbc">[http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-33506232 Zimbabwe writer Chenjerai Hove dies], ''British Broadcasting Corporation'', Published: July 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 13, 2015</ref> He died in the Scandinavian nation having fled Zimbabwe after alleged harassment from the state due to his criticism of its operations. He died of liver complications in the company of his wife and sister.
Hove died aged 59 in Norway where he was an academic.<ref name="bbc">[http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-33506232 Zimbabwe writer Chenjerai Hove dies], ''British Broadcasting Corporation'', Published: July 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 13, 2015</ref> He died in the Scandinavian nation having fled Zimbabwe after alleged harassment from the state due to his criticism of its operations. He died of liver complications in the company of his wife and sister.
===Positions Held===
===Positions Held===
|−
|+
*2010 January- Miami: City of Refuge Writer-in-Residence at the Florida Center for the Literary Arts at Miami Dade College
|−
|+
*2009 Writing: Under the Lion King’s Wings: A Memoir on the History of Political Violence in Zimbabwe, with stipend from Norwegian Organization.
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
*2010 January- Miami: City of Refuge Writer-in-Residence at the Florida Center for the Literary Arts at Miami Dade
|−
College
|−
*2009 Writing: Under the Lion King’s Wings: A Memoir on the History of Political Violence in Zimbabwe,
|−
with stipend from Norwegian Organization.
*2009 June\July, Guest Translator, Looren, Translating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
*2009 June\July, Guest Translator, Looren, Translating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
*2008 – September, to March, 2009: Guest Translator, Looren International House for Translation
*2008 – September, to March, 2009: Guest Translator, Looren International House for Translation
|−
Translated Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ into native Shona language.
|+
Translated Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ into native Shona language.
*2007 – 2008, Visiting Professor/Fellow, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
*2007 – 2008, Visiting Professor/Fellow, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
*2005 – 2007 Guest Writer, City of Stavanger, Norway
*2005 – 2007 Guest Writer, City of Stavanger, Norway
|Line 119:
|Line 105:
*2001: Creative Writing Fellow, State of Randenburg, Germany
*2001: Creative Writing Fellow, State of Randenburg, Germany
*2000 – 2001: Creator and Organizer, Poets to the Community Project, Queensdale Area, Harare.
*2000 – 2001: Creator and Organizer, Poets to the Community Project, Queensdale Area, Harare.
|−
*1998 – 2000: Consultant Researcher, Culture and Development, Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre
|+
*1998 – 2000: Consultant Researcher, Culture and Development, Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre and Network, Harare, Zimbabwe.
|−
and Network, Harare, Zimbabwe.
*1997: March – August, Cultural Exchange Writer in Munich, Germany, joint readings with Bavarian writers.
*1997: March – August, Cultural Exchange Writer in Munich, Germany, joint readings with Bavarian writers.
*1997 – 1999: Head of Dept of Culture, Goree Institute, Dakar, Senegal
*1997 – 1999: Head of Dept of Culture, Goree Institute, Dakar, Senegal
|Line 126:
|Line 111:
*1995: Creative Writers Programme Coordinator, Yorkshire and Humberside Arts, England
*1995: Creative Writers Programme Coordinator, Yorkshire and Humberside Arts, England
*1994: Visiting Professor, Lewis and Clark College, Portland, Oregon
*1994: Visiting Professor, Lewis and Clark College, Portland, Oregon
|−
*1992: June, Visiting Guest Professor, University of Western Australia, Perth, delivering a series of
|+
*1992: June, Visiting Guest Professor, University of Western Australia, Perth, delivering a series of lectures ‘Literature and Peace’ in the Peace Institure of the University.
|−
lectures ‘Literature and Peace’ in the Peace Institure of the University.
|+
*1990 – 2001: Founding member of the Board of Directors, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, Harare, Zimbabwe
|−
*1990 – 2001: Founding member of the Board of Directors, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, Harare,
|−
Zimbabwe
*1991 – 1994: Writer-in-Residence, University of Zimbabwe, Harare, Zimbabwe
*1991 – 1994: Writer-in-Residence, University of Zimbabwe, Harare, Zimbabwe
*1991: UNESCO-PEN Evaluator, Freedom for Writers and Journalists in Nairobi, Kenya.
*1991: UNESCO-PEN Evaluator, Freedom for Writers and Journalists in Nairobi, Kenya.
*1988 – 1991: Regional Editor for Southern Africa, Interpress Service News Agency, Harare
*1988 – 1991: Regional Editor for Southern Africa, Interpress Service News Agency, Harare
|−
*1986 – 1988: Part-time Lecturer in Feature Writing, Dept of Mass Communication, Harare Polytechnical
|+
*1986 – 1988: Part-time Lecturer in Feature Writing, Dept of Mass Communication, Harare Polytechnical College, Harare, Zimbabwe
|−
College, Harare, Zimbabwe
|+
*1985 – 1994 Founding Member, Board of Directors, Zimbabwe International Book Fair, Harare, in charge of international writers seminar and international relations and fund-raising.
|−
*1985 – 1994 Founding Member, Board of Directors, Zimbabwe International Book Fair, Harare, in charge of
|−
international writers seminar and international relations and fund-raising.
*1985 – 1988: Senior Editor, Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, Zimbabwe
*1985 – 1988: Senior Editor, Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, Zimbabwe
*1981 – 1985: General Editor, Mambo Press Publishing House, Gweru, Zimbabwe
*1981 – 1985: General Editor, Mambo Press Publishing House, Gweru, Zimbabwe
|Line 142:
|Line 123:
*1978 – 1981: High School Teacher of English Language and Literature, Zimbabwe High Schools
*1978 – 1981: High School Teacher of English Language and Literature, Zimbabwe High Schools
Education and Training <ref name="flcenter"/>
Education and Training <ref name="flcenter"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Life in Exile==
==Life in Exile==
|Line 163:
|Line 160:
*2003: Second Prize, Zimbabwe's Best 100 Books of the 20th Century, for Bones
*2003: Second Prize, Zimbabwe's Best 100 Books of the 20th Century, for Bones
*2001: Guest Poet, Medellion International Poetry Festival, Medellin, Colombia.
*2001: Guest Poet, Medellion International Poetry Festival, Medellin, Colombia.
|−
*2001: Winner, German-Africa Prize for Freedom of Expression and Social Justice (Awarded by German
|+
*2001: Winner, German-Africa Prize for Freedom of Expression and Social Justice (Awarded by German Parliamentary Committee) for overall contribution to democracy and human rights in Africa through my writings in literature and journalism.
|−
Parliamentary Committee) for overall contribution to democracy and human rights in Africa through my
|−
writings in literature and journalism.
*2001: Selected, Africa's 100 Best Books of the 20th Century, for Bones
*2001: Selected, Africa's 100 Best Books of the 20th Century, for Bones
*1997: Second Prize, Zimbabwe Literary Awards, for Ancestors
*1997: Second Prize, Zimbabwe Literary Awards, for Ancestors
|Line 177:
|Line 172:
*1984: Honourable Mention, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Red Hills of Home
*1984: Honourable Mention, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Red Hills of Home
*1982: Special Commendation, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Up In Arms
*1982: Special Commendation, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Up In Arms
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
== References ==
== References ==
Latest revision as of 17:26, 9 August 2020
|Chenjerai hove
Image Via Zimbabwe Youth Village
|Born
|February 9, 1956
Zvishavane
|Died
|July 12, 2015(aged 59)
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Notable work
|Second Prize, Zimbabwe's Best 100 Books of the 20th Century, for Bones (2003)
|Spouse(s)
|Tekla Hove
Chenjerai Hove is an award-winning author and one of the most celebrated Zimbabwean writers. He published many novels, some of his most outstanding include "Shadows and Bones" and "Up In Arms". He was also a playwright and activist forced into exile in 2001 following confrontations with state security agents.
Contents
Background
He was born on 9 Feb 1956 in Mazvihwa, Zvishavane .[1] He is said to have been the son of a chief, he was marrried to Tekla Hove[2]
Education
Chenjerai Hove attended Kutama College and Marist Dete for his secondary education. He attained a Certificate of Education from Gweru Teachers’ College, Gweru, Zimbabwe. He later attended the University of South Africa from 1980–83 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. Between 1984-1985 he studied for a Bachelor of Arts Special Honours Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Career
Hove started off as a teacher before venturing into journalism. He was one of the most outspoken critiques of the government before he eventually left the country in 2001 citing safety concerns. While in exile, he became a fellow of the International Writers Project in residence at Brown University's Watson Institute for International Studies.[1] In January 2010, he became the Writer-in-Residence at the Florida Center for the Literary Arts at Miami Dade County College. From 2007-2009, he was a visiting Professor/Fellow at Brown University.[3]
Death
Hove died aged 59 in Norway where he was an academic.[4] He died in the Scandinavian nation having fled Zimbabwe after alleged harassment from the state due to his criticism of its operations. He died of liver complications in the company of his wife and sister.
Positions Held
- 2010 January- Miami: City of Refuge Writer-in-Residence at the Florida Center for the Literary Arts at Miami Dade College
- 2009 Writing: Under the Lion King’s Wings: A Memoir on the History of Political Violence in Zimbabwe, with stipend from Norwegian Organization.
- 2009 June\July, Guest Translator, Looren, Translating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
- 2008 – September, to March, 2009: Guest Translator, Looren International House for Translation
- Translated Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ into native Shona language.
- 2007 – 2008, Visiting Professor/Fellow, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
- 2005 – 2007 Guest Writer, City of Stavanger, Norway
- 2005 – 2009: Member, Advisory Group, International Cities of Refuge Network, Stavanger, Norway
- 2001 – 2004: Writer-in-Residence, City of Rambouillet, France
- 2002: Visiting Lecturer, Leiden University, Netherlands
- 2001: Creative Writing Fellow, State of Randenburg, Germany
- 2000 – 2001: Creator and Organizer, Poets to the Community Project, Queensdale Area, Harare.
- 1998 – 2000: Consultant Researcher, Culture and Development, Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre and Network, Harare, Zimbabwe.
- 1997: March – August, Cultural Exchange Writer in Munich, Germany, joint readings with Bavarian writers.
- 1997 – 1999: Head of Dept of Culture, Goree Institute, Dakar, Senegal
- 1995: Writer-in-Residence and Visiting Lecturer, University of Leeds, England.
- 1995: Creative Writers Programme Coordinator, Yorkshire and Humberside Arts, England
- 1994: Visiting Professor, Lewis and Clark College, Portland, Oregon
- 1992: June, Visiting Guest Professor, University of Western Australia, Perth, delivering a series of lectures ‘Literature and Peace’ in the Peace Institure of the University.
- 1990 – 2001: Founding member of the Board of Directors, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, Harare, Zimbabwe
- 1991 – 1994: Writer-in-Residence, University of Zimbabwe, Harare, Zimbabwe
- 1991: UNESCO-PEN Evaluator, Freedom for Writers and Journalists in Nairobi, Kenya.
- 1988 – 1991: Regional Editor for Southern Africa, Interpress Service News Agency, Harare
- 1986 – 1988: Part-time Lecturer in Feature Writing, Dept of Mass Communication, Harare Polytechnical College, Harare, Zimbabwe
- 1985 – 1994 Founding Member, Board of Directors, Zimbabwe International Book Fair, Harare, in charge of international writers seminar and international relations and fund-raising.
- 1985 – 1988: Senior Editor, Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, Zimbabwe
- 1981 – 1985: General Editor, Mambo Press Publishing House, Gweru, Zimbabwe
- 1982: Professional In-House Editorial and Publishing Course, Napier Technical College, Edinburgh, UK.
- 1978 – 1981: High School Teacher of English Language and Literature, Zimbabwe High Schools
Education and Training [3]
Life in Exile
Hove lived in exile in Europe and United States and this prevented him from attending his mother's funeral in 2013.[5] It is alleged that the Zimbabwean Government sent four armed policemen to apprehend him. He also claims that he was considered an enemy of the state.[5]
Published Works
- And Now the Poets Speak (co-editor; poetry), 1981
- Up In Arms (poetry), Harare: Zimbabwe Publishing House, 1982
- Red Hills of Home (poetry), 1984; Gweru: Mambo Press, 1985.
- Bones (novel), Harare: Baobab Books, 1988; Heineman International AWS, 1989.
- Shadows (novel), Harare: Baobab Books, 1991; Heinemann International Literature and Textbooks, 1992.
- Shebeen Tales: Messages from Harare (journalistic essays), Harare: Baobab Books/London: Serif, 1994
- Rainbows in the Dust (poetry), 1997
- Guardians of the Soil (cultural reflections by Zimbabwe’s elders), 1997.
- Ancestors (novel), 1997. ISBN 0-330-34490-0
- Desperately Seeking Europe (co-author; essays on European identity), 2003
- Palaver Finish, essays on politics and life in Zimbabwe, 2003
- Blind Moon (poetry), 2004.
- The Keys of Ramb (children’s story), 2004
Awards
- 2003: Second Prize, Zimbabwe's Best 100 Books of the 20th Century, for Bones
- 2001: Guest Poet, Medellion International Poetry Festival, Medellin, Colombia.
- 2001: Winner, German-Africa Prize for Freedom of Expression and Social Justice (Awarded by German Parliamentary Committee) for overall contribution to democracy and human rights in Africa through my writings in literature and journalism.
- 2001: Selected, Africa's 100 Best Books of the 20th Century, for Bones
- 1997: Second Prize, Zimbabwe Literary Awards, for Ancestors
- 1997: Twin City Exchange Writer, City of Munich/City of Harare, Munich, Germany
- 1996: Resident Guest Writer, Heinrich Bøll Foundation, Heinrich Bøll House, Duren, Germany.
- 1992: Second Prize, Danish Foreign Book of the Year, for Shadows
- 1992: Short-listed, Commonwealth Literature Prize, Africa Region for Shadows
- 1992: Winner, Zimbabwe Cultural Ambassador, by public national vote
- 1989: Winner, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Bones
- 1988: Winner, Zimbabwe Literary Awards, for Bones
- 1984: Honourable Mention, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Red Hills of Home
- 1982: Special Commendation, Noma Award for Publishing in Africa, for Up In Arms
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Chenjerai Hove dies, NewsDay, Published: July 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 13, 2015
- ↑ Chenjerai Hove Dies in exile, NewsDzeZimbabwe, Published: July 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 13, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Chenjerai Hove, FL Center, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 13, 2015
- ↑ Zimbabwe writer Chenjerai Hove dies, British Broadcasting Corporation, Published: July 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 13, 2015
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 Exiled writer Chenjerai Hove dies, Nehanda Radio, Published: July 12, 2015, Retrieved: July 13, 2015