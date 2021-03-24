Cherish Natasha Chiyangwa is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the daughter of well-known businessman Phillip Chuyangwa.

Botched Gold Deal

Cherish Natasha Chiyangwa was duped of US$20 000 in a botched gold deal by Willard Munyaradzi Kachere. In April 2020, Kachere approached Cherish and misrepresented that he was into buying and selling gold. He told Cherish that if she invested US$20 000 with him she would get a profit of US$2 000 every fortnight.

Cherish Chiyangwa through her business partner Jamie Farai Muswibe who is based in England, paid Kachere US$20 000. Instead of investing the money, Kachere converted the money to his personal use resulting to Cherish reporting the matter to the police. Kachere was arrested and appeared in court in March 2021.[1]

Suicide Attempt

In 2013, Natasha Chiyangwa was in a failed suicide attempt after she was incensed by her father’s failure to pay her school fees. Phillip Chiyangwa reportedly refused to pay fees for her because she was failing at school. When contacted for comment for several days, Phillip Chiyangwa neither answered his phone nor returned the telephone calls.

Cherish was treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Harare’s West End Hospital.

Other reports claimed that Cherish Chiyangwa's suicide attempt was linked to a purported physical altercation with Zodwa Mutunzi.

It was widely reported in October 2013 that Mutunzi and Genius Kadungure were engaged to be married. On the other hand, Cherish and Kadungure were also romantically linked. Kadungure was reported to have been the recipient of a red Bentley from Cherish Chiyangwa.[2]