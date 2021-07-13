==Other information==

Famous names associated with the school .

Cherutombo High School was opened in 1989

OUR HISTORY

'''Cherutombo Secondary School''' is in [[Marondera]] , [[Mashonaland East Province]].

Location

Address: 1037 Mbuya Nehanda, P.O. Box 261, Marondera.

Telephone: 077 288 6091, 079-23644

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://www.cherutombohigh.com/,

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/

Other information

Further Reading

