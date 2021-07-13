Difference between revisions of "Cherutombo Secondary School"
Cherutombo Secondary School is in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 1037 Mbuya Nehanda, P.O. Box 261, Marondera.
Telephone: 077 288 6091, 079-23644
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.cherutombohigh.com/,
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-515781355211461/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
OUR HISTORY Cherutombo High School was opened in 1989
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/
Other information
Further Reading
