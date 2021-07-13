Pindula

'''Cherutombo Secondary School''' is in [[Marondera]] [[Mashonaland East Province]].
'''Cherutombo Secondary School''' is in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' 1037 Mbuya Nehanda, P.O. Box 261, [[Marondera]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 077 288 6091, 079-23644 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-515781355211461/ <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.cherutombohigh.com/,
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-515781355211461/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
OUR HISTORY
Cherutombo High School was opened in 1989
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.  
Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Location

Address: 1037 Mbuya Nehanda, P.O. Box 261, Marondera.
Telephone: 077 288 6091, 079-23644
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.cherutombohigh.com/, 

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-515781355211461/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

OUR HISTORY Cherutombo High School was opened in 1989

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/

Other information

Further Reading

