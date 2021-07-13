Pindula

==Associations==
 
Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/  
 
 +
[[File:CHESAA.jpg |thumb|Cherutombo High School Alumni Association]]
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
Cherutombo Secondary School is in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: 1037 Mbuya Nehanda, P.O. Box 261, Marondera.
Telephone: 077 288 6091, 079-23644
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.cherutombohigh.com/, 

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-515781355211461/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

OUR HISTORY Cherutombo High School was opened in 1989

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/

Cherutombo High School Alumni Association

Other information

Further Reading

