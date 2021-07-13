Difference between revisions of "Cherutombo Secondary School"
==Associations==
Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/
Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
Cherutombo Secondary School is in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.
Location
Address: 1037 Mbuya Nehanda, P.O. Box 261, Marondera.
Telephone: 077 288 6091, 079-23644
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.cherutombohigh.com/,
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-515781355211461/
History
Cherutombo High School was opened in 1989
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Alumni Association - https://www.facebook.com/Cherutombo-High-School-Alumni-Association-Chesaa-166112810245754/