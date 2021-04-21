{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/9HRAkxjDckA||| Part 2: Vice President Kembo Mohadi asks married woman Chevaughn to come to his office for sex|}}

He also wrote: “Talk all you want, nyaya dzichapera.”<ref name="ZL">Tony Karombo, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/02/21/kembo-mohadi-office-sex-lover-divorced-by-heartbroken-husband/ Kembo Mohadi office sex lover divorced by heartbroken husband], ''ZimLive'', Published: February 21, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2021</ref>

Chervaughn Choeni was reported to be one of the women who was having an affair with Kembo Mohadi. In one of the audios that leaked, Chervaughn was heard on a phone call with Vice President Mohadi agreeing to have sex with him in his office.

Chabuka, a professional dancer, proposed to Choeni with the help of singer [[ Nyasha David ]] . He posted the video on Facebook in November 2020, writing in the caption: “A day I will never forget.” Martin and Chevaughn reunited in April 2021 to celebrate the birthday of their son.

Chervaughn Choeni is a Zimbabwean woman who was reported to be one of the women having an affair with Zimbabwe's former Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

Background

Children

Chervaughn Choeni has a son.

Husband

Martin Chabuka

Chabuka, a professional dancer, proposed to Choeni with the help of singer Nyasha David. He posted the video on Facebook in November 2020, writing in the caption: “A day I will never forget.” Martin and Chevaughn reunited in April 2021 to celebrate the birthday of their son.

On the phone call, whose recording was leaked to ZimLive, Mohadi is heard asking Choeni: “So, when do you give it to me?”

The young woman, who appeared to have been financially benefiting from the affair, told Mohadi she had earlier been to his office and had “actually come with an intention of giving it.”

“So you want to give it to me in the office?” Mohadi asks.

“Yes,” replies Choeni.

“Okay,” Mohadi says. “There is no any other place, we’ll have to do it in the office.”

At the time Chervaughn was married to Martin Chabuka. After news of the affair broke, Chabuka announced on Facebook that his marriage to Chervaughn Choeni had ended. Chabuka, who declined requests by ZimLive for an interview, changed his Facebook status to “divorced”.

He also wrote: “Talk all you want, nyaya dzichapera.”[1]

Audios

Part 1: Vice President Kembo Mohadi asks married woman Chevaughn if she would "give me a fuck now"

Part 2: Vice President Kembo Mohadi asks married woman Chevaughn to come to his office for sex