Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chess In Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with " Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe: Colletah Wakuruwarewa Tatenda Zengeni Rodwell Makoto Robert Gwaze Farai Mandizha Panashe Munemo and Panashe Gatsi Charle...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
+
'''Chess''' has long been played in Zimbabwe.
  
 
Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:
 
Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:
Colletah Wakuruwarewa
+
* [[Panashe Gatsi]]
 
+
* [[Obert Gutu]]
Tatenda Zengeni
+
* [[Robert Gwaze]]
Rodwell Makoto
+
* [[Charles Kuwaza]]
Robert Gwaze
+
* [[Rodwell Makoto]]
Farai Mandizha
+
* [[Farai Mandizha]]
[[Panashe Munemo]] and [[Panashe Gatsi]]  
+
* [[Panashe Munemo]]
Charles Kuwaza
+
* [[Colletah Wakuruwarewa]]
Obert Gutu
+
* [[Tatenda Zengeni]]
 
 
 
 
  
  
Line 18: Line 16:
 
|title= Zimbabwean Chess Players
 
|title= Zimbabwean Chess Players
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Chess,Zimbabwe,
+
|keywords=Chess,Zimbabwe,recreation,
 
|description=  
 
|description=  
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png

Revision as of 12:08, 20 August 2021

Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.

Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chess_In_Zimbabwe&oldid=109605"