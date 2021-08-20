Difference between revisions of "Chess In Zimbabwe"
* [[Obert Gutu]] - politician.
* [[Robert Gwaze]] - Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in '''1997'''.
* [[Rodwell Makoto]]
* [[Farai Mandizha]]
[[Category:Chess]]
Revision as of 12:31, 20 August 2021
Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.
Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:
- Panashe Gatsi
- Obert Gutu - politician.
- Robert Gwaze - Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in 1997.
- Charles Kuwaza - Chairman of the State Procurement Board, Deputy board chairman of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. He died on 18 April 2017.
- Rodwell Makoto
- Farai Mandizha
- Panashe Munemo
- Colletah Wakuruwarewa
- Tatenda Zengeni