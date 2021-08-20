Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chess In Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
Line 5: Line 5:
 
* [[Obert Gutu]] - politician.  
 
* [[Obert Gutu]] - politician.  
 
* [[Robert Gwaze]] - Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in '''1997'''.
 
* [[Robert Gwaze]] - Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in '''1997'''.
* [[Charles Kuwaza]]
+
* [[Charles Kuwaza]] - Chairman of the [[State Procurement Board]],  Deputy board chairman of the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]]. He died on '''18 April 2017'''.
 
* [[Rodwell Makoto]]
 
* [[Rodwell Makoto]]
 
* [[Farai Mandizha]]
 
* [[Farai Mandizha]]
Line 21: Line 21:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Chess]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Chess]]
 
[[Category:Chess]]

Revision as of 12:31, 20 August 2021

Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.

Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chess_In_Zimbabwe&oldid=109611"