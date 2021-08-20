Pindula

* [[Robert Gwaze]] - Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in '''1997'''.
 
* [[Charles Kuwaza]] - Chairman of the [[State Procurement Board]],  Deputy board chairman of the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]]. He died on '''18 April 2017'''.
 
* [[Rodwell Makoto]] - National champion in '''2007''', '''2011''', '''2012''', '''2015''' and '''2016'''
* [[Farai Mandizha]]
* [[Panashe Munemo]]
 
* [[Colletah Wakuruwarewa]]
 
Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.

Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:

