Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.
Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:
- Panashe Gatsi
- Obert Gutu - politician.
- Robert Gwaze - Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in 1997.
- Charles Kuwaza - Chairman of the State Procurement Board, Deputy board chairman of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. He died on 18 April 2017.
- Rodwell Makoto - National champion in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016
- Farai Mandizha - The highest ranked active Zimbabwean chess player in 2018.
- Panashe Munemo
- Colletah Wakuruwarewa - Ladies Chess Champion in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
- Tatenda Zengeni