Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chess In Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
Line 9: Line 9:
 
* [[Farai Mandizha]] - The highest ranked active Zimbabwean chess player in '''2018'''.
 
* [[Farai Mandizha]] - The highest ranked active Zimbabwean chess player in '''2018'''.
 
* [[Panashe Munemo]]
 
* [[Panashe Munemo]]
* [[Colletah Wakuruwarewa]]
+
* [[Colletah Wakuruwarewa]] - Ladies Chess Champion in '''2011''', '''2013''', '''2015''' and '''2016'''.
 
* [[Tatenda Zengeni]]
 
* [[Tatenda Zengeni]]
  

Revision as of 13:34, 20 August 2021

Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.

Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chess_In_Zimbabwe&oldid=109626"