* [[Colletah Wakuruwarewa]] - Ladies Chess Champion in '''2011''', '''2013''', '''2015''' and '''2016'''.

* [[Farai Mandizha]] - The highest ranked active Zimbabwean chess player in '''2018'''.

Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.

Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe: