Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chess In Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Chess''' has long been played in Zimbabwe.  
 
'''Chess''' has long been played in Zimbabwe.  
 +
 +
[[File:Zim Chess Federation.png|thumb|Zimbabwe Chess Federation logo]]
  
 
Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:
 
Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:
Line 18: Line 20:
 
|keywords=Chess,Zimbabwe,recreation,
 
|keywords=Chess,Zimbabwe,recreation,
 
|description=  
 
|description=  
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Zim Chess Federation.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Chess]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Chess]]
 
[[Category:Chess]]

Latest revision as of 10:29, 21 August 2021

Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Chess Federation logo

Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chess_In_Zimbabwe&oldid=109657"