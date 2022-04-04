Pindula

* [[Tatenda Zengeni]] - Ladies Chess Championship in '''2012''' .
 
* [[Tatenda Zengeni]] - Ladies Chess Championship in '''2012''' .
  
Organisations:
* '''Zimbabwe Chess Federation''' (facebook) [https://www.facebook.com/Zimbabwe-Chess-Federation-110046337070868/]
* '''Knights Chess Academy Zimbabwe''' (facebook) [https://www.facebook.com/knightschesszimbabwe/]
  
 
Latest revision as of 07:07, 4 April 2022

Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Chess Federation logo

Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:

Organisations:

  • Zimbabwe Chess Federation (facebook) [1]
  • Knights Chess Academy Zimbabwe (facebook) [2]
