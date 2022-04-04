Difference between revisions of "Chess In Zimbabwe"
* [[Tatenda Zengeni]] - Ladies Chess Championship in '''2012''' .
* [[Tatenda Zengeni]] - Ladies Chess Championship in '''2012''' .
Chess has long been played in Zimbabwe.
Some prominent Chess players in Zimbabwe:
- Panashe Gatsi
- Obert Gutu - politician.
- Robert Gwaze - Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in 1997.
- Charles Kuwaza - Chairman of the State Procurement Board, Deputy board chairman of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. He died on 18 April 2017.
- Rodwell Makoto - National Champion in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016
- Farai Mandizha - The highest ranked active Zimbabwean chess player in 2018.
- Panashe Munemo
- Colletah Wakuruwarewa - Ladies Chess Champion in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
- Tatenda Zengeni - Ladies Chess Championship in 2012 .
